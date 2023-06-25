(Bloomberg) -- Iraq has fully paid a debt for natural gas purchases from Iran, according to the head of the National Iranian Gas Co., the state-run Shana news agency reported.

The statement comes after Iraq’s foreign ministry this month announced “substantial arrangements” with the US over waiving sanctions that prohibited Iraq from paying about $2.7 billion it owed to Tehran for the shipments.

However, Iran is still unable to tap the funds because of “an issue with the transfer of money from the Trade Bank of Iraq to Iran,” Majid Chegeni, who’s also a deputy oil minister, said without providing details.

Chegeni said his country was also in talks to renew a gas export deal with Turkey and import the fuel from Turkmenistan.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.