(Bloomberg) -- Iran blamed Israel for an attack on its gas transmission network last week that caused supply disruptions to some villages in the Persian Gulf country.

Tehran “quickly neutralized” the issue, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said in televised remarks, calling it a “conspiracy” by Israel.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack and the Jewish state almost never comments on suspected Israeli strikes inside Iran.

Tensions have run high between Iran and Israel since Oct.7, when Tehran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas infiltrated Israel and killed 1,200 people. Israel responded with an air and ground offensive on Gaza where Hamas rules and has so far killed at least 29,000 people inside the enclave.

Iran has backed Hamas’ attack and its proxies in the region have struck Israel in retaliation to its offensive on Gaza.

