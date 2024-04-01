(Bloomberg) -- An Israeli airstrike on Iran’s embassy compound in Syria killed a number of people including a top military commander, Iranian and Syrian state media said, stoking tensions between the longtime adversaries.

Mohammadreza Zahedi, a high-ranking Iranian general linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was among those killed, according to the reports. The Guard Corps said the attack also killed a second general and five officers, according to the Associated Press.

Zahedi had served as the head of IRGC’s ground forces in the 2000s and also led its Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon from 2008 to 2016. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said Zahedi’s deputy also was among those killed, without saying where it got the information.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Israel should be held accountable for the repercussions of the attack, while the country’s envoy to Syria vowed a “decisive response.”

Israeli officials didn’t confirm the strike. “I won’t comment on any strike that is published in the foreign media,” Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, said. But he said Israel will continue to take any steps that serve its war aims.

Israel has for years routinely struck targets in Syria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has stepped up those attacks since the war with Hamas, an Iran-backed group that’s designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union, erupted in October in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas killed about 1,200 people and abducted 250 others during its incursion into southern Israel, according to Israeli authorities. A fierce retaliatory land and air campaign has since left more than 32,000 Palestinians dead, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza. Since then, hundreds of Iran-backed militiamen have moved from the Iraq-Syria border to be nearer Israel.

On March 29, Syrian state media said Israeli airstrikes on a missile depot in Syria killed dozens of people including members of Hezbollah.

A shadow war between Israel and Iran has ebbed and flowed in recent years, conducted largely through Iran’s proxies such as Hamas and the Houthis in Yemen, who say their continuing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea are retaliation for Israel’s strikes in Gaza.

