Iran Says It Can Set Fire to All U.S. Bases in Region at Once

(Bloomberg) -- The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said his country is capable of setting fire to all U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf “at once”, according to an interview on state TV.

General Hossein Salami, the commander of the IRGC -- the most powerful and influential branch of Iran’s armed forces -- said the U.S. army “is exhausted and doesn’t have the power” to start a ground war with the Islamic Republic.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.