Iran Says It Could Enrich Uranium at 20% Purity Following Breach

(Bloomberg) -- Iran may choose to enrich uranium at a higher purity level as its next step in a new policy that’s gradually undoing the restrictions imposed by the 2015 nuclear deal.

It’s “among the options considered” as part of Iran cutting back on its commitments within the accord, official Islamic Republic News Agency reported, citing Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

