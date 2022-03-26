Iran Says It Has Agreement With Three Countries on Nuclear Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s foreign minister said his country agreed with France, the U.K. and Germany on a draft text to revive the beleaguered nuclear deal.

Still, a final agreement hinges on the U.S. agreeing to end its designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terror organization, Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a televised interview on Saturday.

“We have agreed on the text of a deal with the three European countries. It requires a final revision,” he said.

The U.S. has “accepted” that it must take steps to address “a few key remaining issues,” he said, without elaboration. Iran has made the removal of a number of its individuals and entities, including the IRGC, from the U.S. blacklist a condition to finalizing a deal to salvage the 2015 accord.

The comments come as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said a deal may be just days away.

“We are very close but there are still some issues pending,” Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Qatar, according to AFP.

Enrique Mora, the European Union envoy who’s coordinating the talks, and Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani are expected to meet in Tehran on Sunday in a bid to break a four-week deadlock in talks.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018 abandoned the accord that curbed the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief, and in 2019 designated the elite Revolutionary Guards force as a foreign terrorist organization.

