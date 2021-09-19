Iran Says it May Hold Nuclear Talks At UN Assembly in New York

(Bloomberg) -- Iran may hold talks on restoring the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week, the country’s foreign ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will leave for New York on Monday and will meet with representatives of the nuclear deal member-states “if such meetings will be useful,” Khatibzadeh told reporters in a press conference.

He added that Amirabdollahian has no plans to meet U.S. officials in New York but will hold separate meetings with the foreign ministers of the countries that remain part of the landmark accord.

