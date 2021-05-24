Iran Says It’s Extended Nuclear Pact With IAEA for One Month

Iran agreed to extend a key nuclear-monitoring pact with United Nations inspectors, setting the Persian Gulf country up to revive a landmark agreement with world powers that could enable it to resume oil exports.

The compromise with the International Atomic Energy Agency means Iran will continue storing camera data recorded at key atomic installations, buying time for diplomats convening this week in Vienna to restore the 2015 agreement that capped nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Iran notified the IAEA that it will continue recording and keeping the camera data for a maximum of one more month, the semi-official Nour News Agency reported, citing Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s representative at the United Nations in Vienna.

Diplomats warned last week, after the fourth round of negotiations in Vienna, that failing to extend the IAEA monitoring agreement could have scuttled the fragile process that seeks to end a standoff between Tehran and Washington that’s roiled oil markets and almost sparked a war between the two sides.

