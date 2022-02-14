(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s foreign minister said his country is in a “hurry” to reach an agreement restoring the 2015 nuclear deal but warned the U.S. and other western powers involved in the negotiations to stop “messing around” with the language of the beleaguered accord.

Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters that a “good deal” within “the logical framework of negotiations” is within reach of diplomats negotiating in Vienna and urged the West to “stop playing with texts and with time and show their true intentions” by removing sanctions on Iran’s economy, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.

Iran and world powers are at a critical stage in their talks aimed at ending a standoff between Tehran and Washington over the future of the nuclear accord. On Sunday Russia’s top envoy in the talks said “significant progress” had been made in the current round of negotiations.

