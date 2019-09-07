(Bloomberg) -- Iran said it was no longer abiding by limits imposed on its uranium enrichment and centrifuge research by the 2015 nuclear accord, throwing down a new challenge to European leaders struggling to sustain their diplomatic push to calm the Gulf.

The Islamic Republic will forge ahead with plans to advance and increase the number of centrifuges at its nuclear plants, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Saturday in a press conference broadcast live on state television. He said that while Iran will “set aside” restrictions on uranium enrichment it has no needs as yet to enrich uranium beyond 20 percent, a level halted by the nuclear accord.

Centrifuges are fast-spinning machines used to enrich uranium, and the latest statement by Iran is likely to trigger claims by its foes in Washington and the Middle East that the Islamic Republic is intent on rebuilding an atomic program capable of producing nuclear weapons. Kamalvandi said that its latest actions may amount to Iran ceasing compliance to technical aspects of the accord, but that the agreement itself remained intact.

Iran will not take any action against international nuclear inspections or the work of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Kamalvandi said, adding that foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the head of Iran’s atomic organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, will meet with the acting Director General of the IAEA, Cornel Feruta on Sunday.

“Our decisions have been rational, firm and calculated. We’re moving forward in a steadfast and calculated manner and our counterparts know this,” Kamalvandi said, adding that the latest measures announced on Saturday were all “reversible within one day” and new centrifuges will not be installed at its Fordow uranium enrichment plant.

“The EU said it would fulfill its commitments under the nuclear deal and it’s supposed to live up to that. This is meant to make them think. If they refer to their conscience they will realize that the Islamic Republic has made good on all of its obligations and it’s they who haven’t fulfilled all their commitments and it’s they who need to take action,” he said.

Iran has been scaling back its compliance to the terms of the beleaguered deal since May as it pushes back against the “maximum pressure” offensive of U.S. President Donald Trump, who unilaterally left the accord last year.

U.S. sanctions have targeted Iran’s vital oil exports and a French proposal orchestrated by President Emmanuel Macron to deliver the economic benefits demanded by Iran, and in turn salvage the deal, includes a $15 billion credit line against which Tehran can sell crude.

But the plan would require Trump, who is trying to wipe out Iran’s oil revenue, to approve sanctions waivers -- an idea his advisers have so far dismissed. Rather than easing up, the U.S. is adding new sanctions.

The 2015 accord was designed to ensure that even if Iran broke out of the deal, it would need at least a year to restore the capacity and material needed for a weapon.

Iran, which says its nuclear work is aimed solely at addressing its energy and medical needs, forfeited some 97% of its enriched uranium and mothballed three-quarters of the industrial capacity needed to refine the heavy metal.

Iran’s latest measures were signaled by President Hassan Rouhani this week, in a speech that mixed defiance and an apparent unwillingness to collapse the accord entirely.

In recent months, Iran has broken restrictions on the size and purity of its enriched uranium stockpile. At the same time, unexplained attacks on ships in the Persian Gulf and the tit-for-tat seizing of oil tankers by U.K. and Iranian forces raised fears of military conflict.

Iran is producing oil at the slowest pace since 1986, making U.S. sanctions as effective as the devastating Iraq-Iran war that ended more than 30 years ago. The measures have hit the currency, fueled inflation and set back growth in a country where government revenues are heavily dependent on oil sales.

Rouhani’s government has held open the door to negotiations with the Europeans but has refused to resume talks with the U.S. unless it eases sanctions first. The Trump administration has said it is keeping up the pressure because it wants to negotiate a tougher deal that would also restrict Iran’s missile program and support for proxy militias around the Middle East.

