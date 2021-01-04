(Bloomberg) -- Iran said it’s restarted the process of producing 20% enriched uranium following an order issued by President Hassan Rouhani, the semi-official Mehr News Agency reported, citing the government’s spokesman.

Ali Rabiei said work had started earlier on Monday morning and the first batch of uranium hexaflouride, a compound needed in the production of enriched uranium, is expected within hours, according to Mehr.

