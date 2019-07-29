Iran Says It Sees No `Sincerity’ in Pompeo's Offer for Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Iran doesn’t think the U.S. is seeking talks or an agreement with the Islamic republic, Abbas Mousavi, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Tehran, said days after Secretary of State Michael Pompeo expressed willingness to travel to Tehran to address the Iranian people.

This is a “defensive move” by American officials in response to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s recent trip to New York where he addressed the U.S. public, Mousavi said in comments aired live on state-run Press TV news channel. “Iran sees no sincerity” in Pompeo’s offer, he said.

