Iran Says It Thwarted Plot to Assassinate Top Guards Commander

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it thwarted plans by unspecified foreign intelligence agencies to kill General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Guard’s elite Qods Force unit, the IRGC’s Sepah News reported.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the plot, which was devised by Arab and Israeli security services, Hossein Taeb, head of intelligence for the IRGC to told an annual gathering of senior military officers in Tehran, according to Sepah news. He didn’t elaborate.

