Iran Says It Will Hold Naval Drill With Russia and China ‘Soon’

(Bloomberg) -- Iran will soon hold a naval drill with Russia and China in international waters, not the Persian Gulf, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, which cited the head of international affairs and defense diplomacy of Iran’s General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The drill will be held in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman

