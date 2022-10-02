(Bloomberg) --

Iran has made “considerable progress” in recent weeks to secure the release of billions of dollars of funds trapped by sanctions in foreign accounts, the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency reported.

Iran has said it has some $7 billion of foreign currency revenues from oil sales that are blocked, mostly in South Korea, because of US sanctions. The statement comes as talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal are stalled and the Islamic Republic’s leadership faces intense pressure from widespread anti-government protests.

“Some banking issues remain but discussions are underway with the relevant parties to find a solution,” ISNA reported, citing a statement by the Central Bank of Iran.

The state-run Nour News said it expects the funds to be released to “new accounts” as a result of Saturday’s announcement by the United Nations that Iranian-Americans Siamak and Baqer Namazi were released from detention in Tehran. The US has not yet officially commented on the Namazis’ release or the release of the funds.

Iran Releases US-Iranian Detainees as Protests Roil Country

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.