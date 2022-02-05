Iran Says Needs Guarantees From U.S. for Nuclear Deal to Advance

(Bloomberg) -- Iran said it still needs guarantees from Washington in order to revive a nuclear deal with world powers, and described limited U.S. sanctions waivers aimed at easing diplomacy as “good but not enough.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers Friday related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities, according to an Associated Press report which cited documents.

The move was aimed at helping to revive the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned in 2018 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, the AP said, citing a State Department notice to Congress.

Envoys in Vienna have been locked in negotiations for months to resuscitate the deal, which limited Iran’s atomic work in return for the lifting of sanctions.

In the short term, the waivers will exempt foreign countries and companies that work in Iran’s civilian nuclear sector from American penalties, the AP report said. A U.S. State Department spokesman said the U.S. hadn’t provided sanctions relief.

European Powers Now See Iran Nuclear Talks Entering Final Stage

“We’ve informed Americans through our intermediaries that they should show their good will in practice. Good will in practice means tangible things should be happening on the ground,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday.

“The removal of some sanctions can inherently be translated as their good will...what happens on paper is good but not enough,” he said, adding that Iran was looking forward to obtaining “political, legal and economic guarantees” from the U.S.

Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that because the move was related to the nuclear aspect of sanctions, it was “not sufficient or enough.”

