(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s foreign ministry said new sanctions on Iran, announced by the U.S. government Friday, show President Donald Trump’s calls for negotiations with the Islamic Republic are empty, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.

"It only took one week for the emptiness of the U.S. president’s claim of wanting negotiations with Iran to be shown. The American policy of maximum pressure is a failed one which successive U.S. presidents have tried. This is a wrong path and the U.S. government can be sure that it won’t fulfill any of its stated goals," Abbas Mousavi, the spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, according to ISNA.

The U.S. on June 7 sanctioned Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company, Iran’s largest and most profitable petrochemical holding group, over what it said was the company’s support of the country’s revolutionary guard. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the move was a "warning" to show the U.S. will continue to sanction companies that "provide financial lifelines" to Iran’s revolutionary guard.

