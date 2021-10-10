Iran Says No Need for New IAEA Cameras at Karaj Nuclear Site

Iran’s top nuclear official said it’s “not necessary” for United Nations inspectors to reinstall cameras at a centrifuge facility that was attacked earlier this year, because it goes beyond the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said the ailing nuclear accord “is a two-way deal” between Iran and world powers and “the Europeans and the Americans haven’t fulfilled their commitments,” according to an interview with Iran’s Entekhab newspaper.

In June, Iranian authorities said a centrifuge facility in Karaj, on the outskirts of Tehran, was the target of a foiled “sabotage plot”. Last month the U.S., U.K., France and Germany criticized Tehran for not giving the International Atomic Energy Agency access to the site.

