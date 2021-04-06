Iran Says Nuclear Talks in Vienna ‘Constructive’ So Far

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the first round of talks in Vienna aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal has so far been “constructive”, the state-run Press TV reported.

The Iranian delegation will remain in Vienna and meet with diplomats again on Friday, Press TV said.

Earlier Araghchi said that Iran had rejected an offer from the U.S. to release some $1 billion of trapped Iranian funds in exchange for the Islamic Republic agreeing to suspend production of 20% enriched uranium, the state-run Press TV reported.

