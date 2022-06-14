(Bloomberg) --

Iran said it’s exchanging messages with the US via the European Union to break an impasse in nuclear talks, after UN inspectors warned the 2015 accord could be dead within a month.

“We put forward a new political package and initiative” via the EU’s top foreign envoy Josep Borrell, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at a press conference in Tehran, without giving details of the proposals.

“Negotiations and diplomacy are the best way to reach agreement,” he said, adding that Tehran has also considered stopping talks.

The outreach comes days after the UN’s top nuclear monitor said negotiators have under a month to reinstate the deal with world powers, which set limits on Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief, including on oil exports.

Then-president Donald Trump exited the pact in 2018. The Biden administration has sought to revive it but no agreement has been reached after more than a year of talks.

