ISFAHAN, IRAN - MARCH 30: A worker walks inside of an uranium conversion facility March 30, 2005 just outside the city of Isfahan, about 254 miles (410 kilometers), south of capital Tehran, Iran. The cities of Isfahan and Natanz in central Iran are home to the heart of Iran's nuclear program. The facility in Isfahan makes hexaflouride gas, which is then enriched by feeding it into centrifuges at a facility in Natanz, Iran. Iran's President Mohammad Khatami and the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation Gholamreza Aghazadeh is scheduled to visit the facilities. (Photo by Getty Images) Photographer: Getty Images/Getty Images Europe
, Photographer: Getty Images/Getty Images Europe
(Bloomberg) --
Iran will return to full compliance with the nuclear deal “the minute” the U.S. rejoins the accord and recommits to its obligations, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview on state-run Press TV.
Talks about the 2015 nuclear deal won’t involve missiles or regional issues and they include a guarantee from the U.S. that it will commit to the agreement for the longterm, Zarif said.
Iran Snubs Biden in Seeking End to Sanctions Before Talks (3)
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.