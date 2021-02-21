Iran Says Nuclear Talks Possible Once Everyone Returns to Deal

Iran will return to full compliance with the nuclear deal “the minute” the U.S. rejoins the accord and recommits to its obligations, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview on state-run Press TV.

Talks about the 2015 nuclear deal won’t involve missiles or regional issues and they include a guarantee from the U.S. that it will commit to the agreement for the longterm, Zarif said.

