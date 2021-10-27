Iran Says Nuclear Talks Will Resume Before the End of November

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s deputy foreign minister said negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal will resume before the end of November and a date for the big-power talks will be announced next week.

Ali Bagheri Kani made the comments in a tweet after meeting the European Union’s deputy envoy for foreign affairs, Enrique Mora, in Brussels on Wednesday.

Iran Says It’ll Restart Nuclear Talks in Shortest Possible Time

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.