Iran said world powers can’t expect it to stop expanding its nuclear work until they reach an agreement with Tehran on how U.S. sanctions will be lifted from the Islamic Republic’s economy, according to a statement by the country’s foreign ministry.

The statement, which quotes an anonymous “senior official” in the foreign ministry without explaining why they can’t be named, added that draft texts presented to European interlocutors on Dec. 1, before the latest round of talks ended on Friday, also included Iran’s proposals for how it returns to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

The draft texts were criticized by diplomats who are trying to salvage the landmark accord by mediating indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. in Vienna. On Saturday a U.S. official said Iran’s strategy in the negotiations showed that it wasn’t serious and warned of it backfiring.

