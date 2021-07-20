(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said the country’s draft agreement with world powers over how to restore the 2015 nuclear deal is incompatible with Iranian law.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said the council has concluded that the draft didn’t comply with a law ratified last year that compelled Iran’s government to significantly expand atomic activity and limit nuclear inspections. The legislation was designed to pressure the Biden administration into lifting sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s oil and banking sectors.

Rabiei didn’t give further details in the statement published on the government’s official website. It’s not clear whether the council’s position will affect negotiations that have been delayed until hardliner president-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office on Aug. 3.

