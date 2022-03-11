Iran Says Pause in Nuclear Talks Could Help Return to Deal

(Bloomberg) -- The pause in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers could provide “momentum” to resolve the issues blocking the path to an agreement, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said.

“No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet.

