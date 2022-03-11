Mar 11, 2022
Iran Says Pause in Nuclear Talks Could Help Return to Deal
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The pause in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers could provide “momentum” to resolve the issues blocking the path to an agreement, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said.
“No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet.
Iran Nuclear Talks Halted in Vienna With Window Closing on Deal
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
