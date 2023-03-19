Iran Says President Raisi Has Been Invited to Visit Riyadh

(Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been invited by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit the kingdom’s capital, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

It’s just the latest example of rapid-fire rapprochement between the regional competitors. Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s foreign minister said he’ll meet with his Saudi counterpart soon.

Raisi “welcomed” the invitation to come to Riyadh and expressed Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation with Saudi Arabia, IRNA said, citing Mohammad Jamshidi, the president’s deputy chief of staff.

The report didn’t specify when the visit would take place or whether Raisi will meet Saudi Arabia’s de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while there.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a press conference in Tehran on Sunday that the countries are finalizing a date and a venue for a meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, but that will take place “in the near future.”

The developments follow a surprising China-brokered deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia on March 10, where the two countries pledged to reopen their respective embassies after seven years.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy was attacked following the death of a prominent Shiite cleric.

