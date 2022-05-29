Iran Says Revenue From Energy Exports up 60% From Last Year

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s foreign currency earnings from exports of oil, gas condensate, natural gas and petrochemicals rose more than 60% from March 21 to May 21, compared to the same period last year, the oil ministry’s official news agency, Shana, reported.

Export revenues from petrochemicals increased to $2.45 billion in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year, which started on March 21, Ali Forouzandeh, director of public relations at Iran’s oil ministry was quoted as saying.

He said the figures reflected foreign currency transactions on the Central Bank of Iran’s official currency trading platform for exporters and importers, known as NIMA, according to Shana.

