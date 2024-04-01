(Bloomberg) -- Iranian state television said an Israeli airstrike targeted the country’s diplomatic buildings in the Syrian capital, killing a top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Mohammadreza Zahedi, a high ranking Iranian general, was among several people left dead in an Israeli missile attack on the country’s consular building in Damascus, the report said.

The TV service earlier said the country’s embassy, which is located close to the consular building, was also damaged in the attack. The building served as the residence of the Islamic Republic’s ambassador, Hossein Akbari, who remained unharmed, the report said.

