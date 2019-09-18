Iran Says Rouhani Trip to UN May Be Canceled on U.S. Visa Issue

(Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif may cancel their visit to the UN General Assembly if the U.S. doesn’t issue visas "in the next few hours," state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Rouhani were both expected to attend the UN General Assembly next week. The U.S. president had entertained the idea of meeting his Iranian counterpart to try to open new talks on the 2015 nuclear deal Trump abandoned.

Iran won’t negotiate with the U.S. in New York or anywhere else, the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader said on Tuesday.

Trump on Tuesday said he doesn’t want to meet with Rouhani at a summit next week in New York.

