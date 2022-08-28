Iran Says Talks to Revive Nuclear Deal to Extend Into September

Iran said back-and-forth exchanges with the US over a European Union proposal to revive the nuclear deal will drag on into next month.

Iran will take “at least” until Sept. 2 to respond to the Biden administration’s comments on an EU-drafted text aimed at salvaging the 2015 pact, state-run Nour News said in a tweet on Sunday.

Tehran continues to “carefully review the US’ response at an expert level,” according to Nour, which is closely aligned to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The EU’s draft text is seen as a final push to conclude almost 18 months of efforts to resuscitate a deal that former US President Donald Trump abandoned four years ago. Under the original agreement, sanctions were lifted on Iran’s economy and its crucial oil sales in exchange for curbs on the country’s atomic activities.

Concessions by Iran in recent weeks have sparked hope that diplomats could close in on a deal soon.

