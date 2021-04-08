Iran Says Talks Underway on Removing U.S. Sanctions in One Step

(Bloomberg) -- Talks involving Iran and the U.S. are ongoing about the removal of sanctions against the Islamic Republic in a single step, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV on the sidelines of negotiations over the nuclear deal in Vienna.

Araghchi, who is leading the talks on behalf of Iran, said discussions about step-by-step sanctions removal had been set aside and the parties are clarifying how sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump will be removed in one go.

Iran Says Nuclear Talks Going Well, Far From Over: Press TV

