(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. can’t automatically return to the nuclear deal without first reversing a series of key sanctions, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

The United States “cannot return to the nuclear accord with one signature in the way that they left with one,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a press conference in Tehran on Monday.

“We’re waiting for U.S. action to effectively undo sanctions, give us access to our own funds, permit easy oil exports and allow the transfer of oil revenue, shipping and insurance,” he told reporters, referring to billions of dollars of payments for oil exports that are trapped overseas because of banking sanctions.

Both the U.S. and Iran are calling on each other to take the first step to restore the international agreement that traded sanctions relief for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program.

Former President Donald Trump abandoned the deal in 2018, prompting Iran to expand its nuclear work in return and triggering a crisis in the Persian Gulf.

“As soon as the U.S. starts to take effective measures, Iran will respond proportionately,” Khatibzadeh said.

