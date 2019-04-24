Iran Says U.S. ‘Delusional’ in Aiming to Cut Oil Exports to Zero

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s central bank governor called the U.S. goal to cut his nation’s oil exports to zero “delusional,” and promised to craft policies designed to encourage exporters to inject foreign currency back into the economy.

Abdolnasser Hemmati also urged Iranian authorities to take immediate action to make up the lost revenue, including by promoting non-oil exports.

“Any reduction in exports and the government’s equivalent revenue in rials should be urgently made up for by cutting costs or through other sources of revenue,” the official Islamic Republic News Agency cited Hemmati as saying.

