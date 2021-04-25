Iran Says U.S. Must Lift Sanctions From 1,500 People to Fix Deal

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. must remove sanctions designations for some 1,500 individuals as part of efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear accord, Iran’s lead negotiator in talks involving world powers, Abbas Araghchi, said in an interview with the state-run ICANA news agency.

Araghchi said the sequencing of the U.S.’s return to the accord and Iran’s return to full compliance with its terms, won’t involve a “step by step” format and will be in line with the Islamic Republic’s demands.

U.S. Cites Modest Progress in Iran Talks, Dialing Back Optimism

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.