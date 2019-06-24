Iran Says U.S. Pressure Can't Force It to Negotiate, Surrender

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Foreign Ministry said an upcoming round of U.S. sanctions won’t force the country to negotiate or capitulate.

The U.S. “knows full well that if pressure and sanctions were the answer, they would have yielded results much earlier,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Monday, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

