Iran is close to completing work on a uranium metal factory near the central city of Esfahan, a senior lawmaker told state media.

According to Iran’s so-called “anti-sanctions” law, which was ratified five months ago in order to hasten sanctions removal and the U.S.’s return to the 2015 nuclear deal, the plant should be operational by May.

Abolfazl Amouei, spokesman for the parliamentary national security commission, said the factory is in the final stages of development and will be launched “when the time comes”, the state-run Young Journalists’ Club reported on Sunday.

