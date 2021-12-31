Iran Sees Likely Plot Afoot to Fabricate Pretext for U.S. War

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s foreign minister said he had intelligence indicating a plot to create an excuse for war with the U.S., days before the anniversary of the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani that has seen tensions between the two countries mount.

“Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to fabricate pretext for war,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet on Thursday, without giving further details.

Responding to the U.S. deployment of B-52 bomber planes to the Persian Gulf earlier this week, he added: “Iran doesn’t seek war but will openly and directly defend its people, security & vital interests”.

The move was the latest show of force from the U.S. ahead of the Jan. 3 anniversary of its assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, for which Iran has vowed revenge.

