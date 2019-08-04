(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized a foreign oil tanker in the Persian Gulf on July 31, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported, citing the public affairs office of the IRGC’s second naval division.

The vessel is suspected of smuggling a large volume of fuel, according to ISNA, without giving any details about the flag or nationality of the vessel or its operator.

Tensions have flared in the Strait of Hormuz in recent weeks as Iran resists U.S. sanctions that are crippling its oil exports and lashes out after the seizure on July 4 of one of its ships near Gibraltar. Iran impounded a British tanker, the Stena Impero, in the Strait 15 days later. Hormuz, at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, accounts for about a third of the world’s seaborne oil flows.

(Corrects the date the ship was seized, according to ISNA.)

