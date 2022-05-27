(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized two Greek tankers in Persian Gulf waters over alleged “violations” on Friday, IRGC’s news website Sepah News said in a statement without further details.

The seizures come days after Tehran said an Iranian-flagged vessel carrying oil was detained off Greek shores and had its cargo confiscated in coordination with US authorities.

Greece’s foreign ministry said one of the ships captured Friday was Delta Poseidon, which was sailing in international waters 22 nautical miles off the coast of Iran. Armed men also captured the ship’s crew, including two Greek citizens, it said.

A similar incident was reported to have occurred on another Greek-flagged ship off the Iranian coast, it said, adding that Greek authorities had made a strong protest to the Iranian ambassador in Athens.

