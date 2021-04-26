(Bloomberg) -- A British-Iranian woman who recently ended a five-year prison sentence in Iran has been handed a fresh jail term, raising tensions between the Islamic Republic and the U.K. just as world powers resume crucial talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was told on Monday that she will have to remain in detention in Iran for a further year after receiving a new conviction of “propaganda against the state”, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani said in a phone interview, adding that she intends to appeal the sentence.

In a tweet, Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, condemned the ruling as “totally inhumane and wholly unjustified”.

Kermani said he remained “hopeful” that the appeal will succeed, adding that Zaghari-Ratcliffe also faces a one-year travel ban, on top of the jail term. She has always denied the charges against her.

Monday’s ruling comes a month after she completed a five-year prison term for sedition against the state and as world powers, including the U.K., reconvene in Vienna to try and restore the nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, triggering a fresh crisis between the Islamic Republic and the West.

In April 2016 Zaghari-Ratcliffe was separated from her baby daughter and arrested by police at Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport while they were both on their way to boarding a flight back to the U.K., where she normally resides.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard Ratcliffe, who’s led a prolific campaign for her release, has linked her case to a £400 million debt that the U.K. owes Iran for non-delivery of scores of tanks sold to the Shah before the 1979 revolution.

In September 2020, the Guardian newspaper reported that U.K. Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, wrote to Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyers informing them that he was looking for ways to pay the debt and settle the case.

