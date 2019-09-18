Iran Sends Note to U.S. Denying Role in Aramco Attack: ISNA

(Bloomberg) -- Iran has sent the U.S. a note denying it had a role in the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and warning that it would respond to any action against it, the Iranian Students News Agency reported Wednesday.

The message was sent to the U.S. via the Swiss diplomatic mission, which acts as a communication channel.

