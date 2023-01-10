(Bloomberg) -- Iran sentenced a Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes for alleged spying, money laundering and currency smuggling, the state-run Mizan Online said.

Olivier Vandecasteele was handed four jail terms totaling 40 years, plus sentences of 74 lashes and a fine, according to Mizan, the official news portal for Iran’s judiciary.

The charges were listed as espionage, cooperating with the US against the Islamic Republic, money laundering and smuggling $500,000 out of Iran, Mizan said.

The Belgian Foreign Affairs Ministry condemned Vandecasteele’s detention and said it would summon Iran’s ambassador in Brussels over the matter, according to a statement posted on Twitter by Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib.

Belgium confirmed in July that Vandecasteele, a former employee of the Norwegian Refugee Council, had been detained in Iran. The BBC had reported that he was arrested in February 2022.

Last month Belgium’s Constitutional Court suspended a prisoner swap treaty with Iran citing its potential for “serious harm,” according to an official statement. Belgium is currently holding an Iranian official accused of plotting a bomb attack in France.

(Updates with Belgian government reaction, charges)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.