(Bloomberg) -- Iran will for the first time begin producing highly-enriched uranium, bringing its stockpile of the heavy metal significantly closer to the purity needed to manufacture a weapon.

The Islamic Republic will enrich uranium at 60% starting Wednesday from its current levels of 20% and has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency, state-run Press TV said, quoting Deputy Foreign Ministry Abbas Araghchi.

Until now, Iran has stopped just short of producing 20% enriched material -- a threshold considered to be low-enriched because of its use in power and research reactors. Raising the level to 60% means its stockpile could quickly be further enriched to the 90% purity of the Uranium-235 isotopes used in weapons.

Araghchi, who has been attending talks in Vienna with world powers to revive the nuclear deal, said 1,000 new centrifuges will be added the Natanz nuclear facility.

Iran has blamed Israel for sabotage at the Natanz site on Sunday, which damaged some of the facility’s centrifuges, amid indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to return to the nuclear deal from which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew in 2018. Iran has scaled back its compliance in response to U.S. sanctions.

