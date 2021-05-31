(Bloomberg) --

Iran’s oil minister said the country should try to increase its crude production rapidly, as world powers enter the final stages of negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic.

“The next Iranian government should make it a top priority to raise oil production to 6.5 million barrels a day,” Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told reporters in Tehran on Monday. Higher output will “improve the country’s security and political might.”

Iran’s daily production is only around 2.5 million barrels and it hasn’t reached levels of 6 million since the 1970s.

If the nuclear deal is revived, the U.S. would probably ease sanctions on Tehran’s oil, banking and shipping sectors, though it is unclear to what extent or how quickly that would happen.

Iran, whose economy has been battered by the U.S. penalties, is preparing to ramp up crude production and boost exports in anticipation of an agreement. Most oil analysts expect it would be able to increase output by 500,000 to 1 million barrels a day by the end of the year.

Iran holds presidential elections on June 18 and Tehran is keen to conclude the talks, which are being held in Vienna, before then. Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is stepping down after serving two terms, though he will stay in office until around August. Zanganeh has said he will retire from government and won’t accept any offer from the new president to be a minister.

