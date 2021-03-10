(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani held out the option of a gradual return to the 2015 nuclear deal for his country and the U.S., appearing to soften previous assertions that the Biden administration must lift all American sanctions at once for progress to be possible.

Tehran was ready to fully recommit to the agreement’s terms once the U.S. did so, Rouhani told a televised cabinet meeting on Wednesday. But it would also consider a phased return by both parties, he said, while again stressing that it was up to Washington to make the initial move.

“We’re ready for full commitments in exchange for full commitments, or partial commitments in exchange for partial commitments,” Rouhani said. “If you return, you will experience better conditions and you’ll see it’s in the interests of all the people in the region.”

U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the accord that was abandoned by his predecessor in 2018 but he faces strong political opposition at home to removing Trump-era sanctions on the Islamic Republic, including on its vital oil exports.

Iran gradually ramped up uranium enrichment and limited the scope of United Nations inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the American penalties. European signatories to the deal are attempting to bring Iran and the U.S. together to ease a yearslong standoff that has fueled tensions in the Persian Gulf and at times taken the region close to war.

