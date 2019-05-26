(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s top diplomats are touring neighboring countries, including three Arab Gulf monarchies, after the U.S. announced plans to increase troop deployments in the region.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday night for meetings about the tensions, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported. The following day, his deputy, Abbas Araghchi, started a tour of Gulf Arab neighbors including Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

To contact the reporter on this story: Golnar Motevalli in Tehran at gmotevalli@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Paul Abelsky, Amy Teibel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.