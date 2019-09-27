(Bloomberg) -- Iranian state news agencies aired footage on Friday of what they said was the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero leaving an Iranian port and entering international waters near the Strait of Hormuz shipping chokepoint.

Iran seized the Stena Impero in mid-July, after the U.K. detained a vessel in Gibraltar that was allegedly carrying Iranian crude, which the U.S. and British authorities said was destined for Syria. Gibraltar released that ship, which was renamed the Adrian Darya 1, in August.

U.K.-Flagged Oil Tanker to Leave Iran Two Months After Seizure

