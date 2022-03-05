(Bloomberg) --

Iran agreed to provide international atomic monitors documents that will help resolve a contentious investigation by May 21, paving the way for a broader nuclear agreement with world powers and a potential return of Iranian oil to global markets by the end of the year.

The agreement was announced on Saturday in Tehran between International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami. Potentially, it represents a key step forward in restoring a 2015 agreement that reined in the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

The “practical and pragmatic approach” to assessing the documents should help IAEA investigators answer questions about the origin of uranium particles detected at several undeclared sites, according to Grossi. It would be “difficult to imagine” a return to the so-called JCPOA agreement without clarifying the probe, he said.

