(Bloomberg) -- Iran attacked what it said was an Israeli spy base in Iraq with missiles in revenge for the assassination of one of its commanders in Syria, the latest sign of how the war in Gaza is spilling across Middle East borders.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps destroyed the “espionage headquarters” of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Erbil late on Monday, according to a statement from the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

Israel’s foreign ministry declined to comment.

The assault marks the first time Tehran has publicly said it’s attacked an Israeli target since the start of the war against Hamas, which is backed by Iran and designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union. The ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has killed more than 24,000 Palestinians, according to Hamas authorities, has spread to involve Iran-backed militias in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.

Four people were killed and six others wounded in the strike, the Financial Times said, quoting Kurdish authorities. Peshraw Dizayi, a prominent local businessman who worked with real estate and security companies, was among the dead, AP reported.

Iran acted “in response to the Israeli assassination of a number of commanders of the IRGC and the resistance front,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported, referring to the country’s alliance of militias that includes Hezbollah and Hamas.

Iran’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said the attack was “part of” its response to those who threaten its security, without elaborating on whether there’d be more strikes.

The Iranian currency, the rial, fell to 531,000 against the US dollar on Tuesday, its lowest versus the greenback since the war in Gaza began, data on monitoring website Bonbast.com showed.

The US government condemned “Iran’s reckless missile strikes, which undermine Iraq’s stability.”

‘Clear Aggression’

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani said in an interview in Davos the strike was “a clear act of aggression against Iraq that targeted a residential area in which the victims were an Iraqi-Kurdish family, including children.”

“This is for sure a dangerous development that undermines the strong relationship between Iraq and Iran,” he said. “The Iraqi government maintains its right to all diplomatic and legal procedures granted to it by its sovereignty.”

Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Kurdistan, condemned the “vicious, unjustifiable attacks on Erbil”.

“I called on the US and international community not to stay silent in the face of aggression against innocent civilians,” he said in a post on social-media site X.

Retaliation vs Escalation

The attack shows Iran is balancing its urge to retaliate with a wish to avoid escalation, said Adnan Tabatabai, an Iran analyst and the chief executive officer of the Germany-based Center for Applied Research in Partnership with the Orient, a think tank.

“As long as military strategists on all sides read the signals sent between the lines of retaliation and deterrence correctly, we can hope for no further escalation,” he said. “Only an enduring cease-fire in Gaza, for which all actors involved have to play their part, can calm things down meaningfully.”

The Israel-Hamas war has spilled over into Iraq. US bases there — which house around 2,000 American troops — have come under attack several times from Iran-backed militias. The US has struck back at some targets in Iraq, which Baghdad has said violates its sovereignty.

Attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea are also intensifying, with a missile hitting a bulk carrier on Tuesday in the latest suspected strike.

Tehran has launched multiple shits on Iraq’s Kurdistan region since late 2022 to counter what it says are national security threats. Iran has accused separatist Kurdish groups in the region of collaborating with foreign security services against it.

Israel has in the past used facilities in northern Iraq to gather intelligence on Iran, its sworn enemy, according to multiple reports.

ISIS Strikes

The IRGC also destroyed “gathering places” of ISIS commanders in Syria during Monday’s overnight strikes, according to IRNA. It said they were responsible for deadly bombings in Iran’s Kerman on Jan. 3 that killed almost 100 people.

ISIS, an extremist Sunni group that fought Shia-dominated Iran in the Syrian civil war, claimed responsibility for the Kerman attack. Iran said at the time that it was targeted for its anti-Israel and anti-US stance.

