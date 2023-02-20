(Bloomberg) --

Iran wasn’t involved in a Feb. 10 attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea, the country’s foreign ministry spokesman told reporters in Tehran on Monday.

Nasser Kanaani said Iran “strongly denies” any links to the incident after Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Islamic Republic of attacking the Campo Square, a vessel linked to an Israeli billionaire.

Iran Attacked Oil Tanker in Persian Gulf, Netanyahu Says (1)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.